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Wasps blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 2535

Wasps blossoms...

Or so it would seem the wasps love these flowers.

Getting another very late start this morning.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! delightful ! such beautiful blossom - white and pure against a blue and bokeh sky ! fav
Ooh - just missed the wasp ! 🙃
March 29th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful capture and dof
March 29th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture…
March 29th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous capture and bokeh
March 29th, 2026  
Al C ace
Great capture
March 29th, 2026  
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