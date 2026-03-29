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Previous
Photo 2535
Wasps blossoms...
Or so it would seem the wasps love these flowers.
Getting another very late start this morning.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Album
365 Main Album
Taken
9th March 2026 2:05pm
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blooms
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flowers
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spring
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blue-sky
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blossoms
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springtime
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wasps
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! delightful ! such beautiful blossom - white and pure against a blue and bokeh sky ! fav
Ooh - just missed the wasp ! 🙃
March 29th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful capture and dof
March 29th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture…
March 29th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous capture and bokeh
March 29th, 2026
Al C
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Great capture
March 29th, 2026
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Ooh - just missed the wasp ! 🙃