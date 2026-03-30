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Way up in the pines... by marlboromaam
Photo 2536

Way up in the pines...

Where the catkins produce their pollen and we sneeze and blow our noses. Even Will sneezes a lot lately. Hmmm?
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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