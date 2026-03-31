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Wasps nest... by marlboromaam
Photo 2537

Wasps nest...

Knocked down between the downspout gutter and the siding of the house. Empty but still intact.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Babs ace
They look so intricate don't they.
March 31st, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
They are wonderful architects! Neat pov.
March 31st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super macro of this beautiful and intricate work - fav
March 31st, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful find
March 31st, 2026  
Mags ace
@onewing They do! Thank you, Babs.

@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.

@beryl Thank you very much, Beryl.

@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.
March 31st, 2026  
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