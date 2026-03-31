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Previous
Photo 2537
Wasps nest...
Knocked down between the downspout gutter and the siding of the house. Empty but still intact.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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5
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Album
365 Main Album
Taken
9th March 2026 2:20pm
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Babs
ace
They look so intricate don't they.
March 31st, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
They are wonderful architects! Neat pov.
March 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super macro of this beautiful and intricate work - fav
March 31st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful find
March 31st, 2026
Mags
ace
@onewing
They do! Thank you, Babs.
@mccarth1
Thank you, Kerry.
@beryl
Thank you very much, Beryl.
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo.
March 31st, 2026
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@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.
@beryl Thank you very much, Beryl.
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.