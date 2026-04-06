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Carolina jasmine... by marlboromaam
Photo 2543

Carolina jasmine...

A wild but polite little vine that can climb high in the tree tops. It's the South Carolina state wildflower. It has a delicate scent and the bees love its trumpet shape. Phone shot.

Need more entries for the ETSOOI challenge! Link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52102/etsooi-174-now-open-for-entries
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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