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Previous
Photo 2548
Coming alive in the woods...
It just amazes me that these trees have been here longer than I have. I love big sky country, but I would seriously miss the trees around here if I had to leave.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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11
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4
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1
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365 Main Album
Taken
29th March 2026 11:44am
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trees
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woods
,
spring
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springtime
,
new-leaves
Babs
ace
Lovely shot of the straight trees
April 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
April 11th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the bits of green.
April 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful with all the fresh green coming through now.
April 11th, 2026
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