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Bridal wreath spirea... by marlboromaam
Photo 2553

Bridal wreath spirea...

Could never get quite the right angle on this with the other bushes in the way.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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