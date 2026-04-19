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Abstract art on the wall at the Ford place... by marlboromaam
Photo 2556

Abstract art on the wall at the Ford place...

I just liked the colors. =) Phone shot.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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