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Photo 2558
Drought status...
The leaves on the trees aren't showing any signs yet, but the grass is brown and crunches under your feet. We need rain in a bad way. Our water table is low.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Album
365 Main Album
Taken
5th April 2026 9:22am
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