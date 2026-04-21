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Drought status... by marlboromaam
Photo 2558

Drought status...

The leaves on the trees aren't showing any signs yet, but the grass is brown and crunches under your feet. We need rain in a bad way. Our water table is low.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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