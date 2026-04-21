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A pair of goldfinches on the thistle feeder... by marlboromaam
Photo 2558

A pair of goldfinches on the thistle feeder...

Still molting their winter feathers. Uploading early since we have a busy morning ahead.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Dorothy ace
Ours haven’t molted quite that much. Hope all is going well with your improvements.
April 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
That courting yellow is coming in nicely!
April 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
@illinilass Thank you, Dorothy. Going slow, but going. =)
April 21st, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice
April 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
April 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
@danette Thank you, Danette.
April 21st, 2026  
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