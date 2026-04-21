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Previous
Photo 2558
A pair of goldfinches on the thistle feeder...
Still molting their winter feathers. Uploading early since we have a busy morning ahead.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
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365 Main Album
Taken
29th March 2026 11:58am
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yellow
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spring
,
springtime
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goldfinches
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wild-birds
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thistle-feeder
Dorothy
ace
Ours haven’t molted quite that much. Hope all is going well with your improvements.
April 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
That courting yellow is coming in nicely!
April 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
@illinilass
Thank you, Dorothy. Going slow, but going. =)
April 21st, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice
April 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
April 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
@danette
Thank you, Danette.
April 21st, 2026
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