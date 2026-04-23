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Photo 2560
Morning light in the woods...
I've seen lots of anoles this spring and you know, if the lizards are out - so are the snakes.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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365 Main Album
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12th April 2026 9:04am
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