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Morning light in the woods... by marlboromaam
Photo 2560

Morning light in the woods...

I've seen lots of anoles this spring and you know, if the lizards are out - so are the snakes.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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