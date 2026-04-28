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Yellow and white... by marlboromaam
Photo 2565

Yellow and white...

Yes, the scent is marvelous. I wore Yardley's Honeysuckle perfume when I was a teenager and I still have some to this day. Thank goodness Amazon still carries Yardley of London.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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