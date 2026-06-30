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Previous
Photo 2628
Painterly woods...
Image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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trees
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woods
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Corinne C
ace
I agree, a beautiful painterly quality
June 30th, 2026
Babs
ace
Nice one
June 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
June 30th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
June 30th, 2026
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@onewing Thank you, Babs.