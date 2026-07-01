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No so ratty and tattered now... by marlboromaam
Photo 2629

No so ratty and tattered now...

When I bought this fern on sale, it didn't look so healthy. I thought with a little water and shade, I could make it better. =) Phone shot.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Maggiemae ace
It couldn't be better! Ferns are not easy - too much watering - they don't like and too little is life threatening!
July 1st, 2026  
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