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Little striped wintergreen gone to seed... by marlboromaam
Photo 2631

Little striped wintergreen gone to seed...

So happy to still find a few of these native wild plants around here. I thought some creature had eaten them all.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Babs ace
They look like eyes watching you ha ha
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Pretty find
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
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