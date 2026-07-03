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Previous
Photo 2631
Little striped wintergreen gone to seed...
So happy to still find a few of these native wild plants around here. I thought some creature had eaten them all.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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7
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3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
7th June 2026 8:19am
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summer
,
summertime
,
striped-wintergreen
,
seed-heads
,
native-plant
,
wild-plant
,
chimaphila-maculata
Babs
ace
They look like eyes watching you ha ha
July 3rd, 2026
Wylie
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Pretty find
July 3rd, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely capture
July 3rd, 2026
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