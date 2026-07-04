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A little rain... by marlboromaam
Photo 2632

A little rain...

Just two tenths of an inch, but better than none at all. Phone shot from an upstairs window.

Happy 4th everyone!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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