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They're thriving in this hot and humid weather... by marlboromaam
Photo 2633

They're thriving in this hot and humid weather...

The passiflora incarnata seems to like the heat and humid conditions. Phone shot.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Wylie ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful shot!
This is such a fascinating flower
July 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
stunning flowers... very beautiful colours
July 5th, 2026  
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