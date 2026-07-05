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Previous
Photo 2633
They're thriving in this hot and humid weather...
The passiflora incarnata seems to like the heat and humid conditions. Phone shot.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
28th June 2026 4:06pm
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Tags
purple
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflowers
,
phoneography
,
passion-flowers
,
passiflora-incarnata
,
wild-vine
Wylie
ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful shot!
This is such a fascinating flower
July 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
stunning flowers... very beautiful colours
July 5th, 2026
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This is such a fascinating flower