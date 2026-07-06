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It's just hot... by marlboromaam
Photo 2634

It's just hot...

Does this look hot? The heat and humidity are very oppressive this time of year. Can't stay outside too long. The woobie likes the AC.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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