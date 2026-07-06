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Previous
Photo 2634
It's just hot...
Does this look hot? The heat and humidity are very oppressive this time of year. Can't stay outside too long. The woobie likes the AC.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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365 Main Album
Taken
21st June 2026 7:29am
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