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Trimmed in white... by marlboromaam
Photo 2637

Trimmed in white...

Lovely clusters of a fungus in the back yard. Phone shot.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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