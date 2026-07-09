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Photo 2637
Trimmed in white...
Lovely clusters of a fungus in the back yard. Phone shot.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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365 Main Album
Taken
29th June 2026 8:23am
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