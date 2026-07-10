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The maple that shades the deck... by marlboromaam
Photo 2638

The maple that shades the deck...

Has grown very tall since it was planted over 17 years ago.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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