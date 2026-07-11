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Budding... by marlboromaam
Photo 2639

Budding...

Millettia reticulata, aka summer wisteria or evergreen wisteria. My vine is budding with those lovely dark blue, purple and yellow blooms. Hope I can get a better capture of the blooms this year.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Corinne C ace
What a fabulous summer capture! You have such beautiful plants!
July 11th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a charming name... budding beautifully...
July 11th, 2026  
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