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Previous
Photo 2639
Budding...
Millettia reticulata, aka summer wisteria or evergreen wisteria. My vine is budding with those lovely dark blue, purple and yellow blooms. Hope I can get a better capture of the blooms this year.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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365 Main Album
Taken
21st June 2026 7:27am
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summer
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summertime
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buds
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millettia-reticulata
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summer-wisteria
Corinne C
ace
What a fabulous summer capture! You have such beautiful plants!
July 11th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a charming name... budding beautifully...
July 11th, 2026
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