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Previous
Photo 2640
Two creepers...
One in shade and one in sunlight.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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20
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
21st June 2026 7:27am
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sunlight
,
shadow
,
fence
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wild-vine
,
virginia-creepers
Liz Gooster
ace
Wonderful composition and contrast
July 12th, 2026
Janice
ace
Well seen, nice capture.
July 12th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely ouc😊👍
July 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
@lizgooster
Thank you, Liz.
@chikadnz
Thank you, Janice.
@mubbur
Thank you, Oli.
July 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shade and light! great composition !
July 12th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely dark shadows
July 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl.
@ziggy77
Thank you very much, Jo.
July 12th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Nice composition. Well done.
July 12th, 2026
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@chikadnz Thank you, Janice.
@mubbur Thank you, Oli.
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.