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Two creepers... by marlboromaam
Photo 2640

Two creepers...

One in shade and one in sunlight.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Liz Gooster ace
Wonderful composition and contrast
July 12th, 2026  
Janice ace
Well seen, nice capture.
July 12th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely ouc😊👍
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
@lizgooster Thank you, Liz.

@chikadnz Thank you, Janice.

@mubbur Thank you, Oli.
July 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shade and light! great composition !
July 12th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely dark shadows
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl.

@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.
July 12th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Nice composition. Well done.
July 12th, 2026  
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