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Previous
Photo 2641
Female ruby throat...
I think they're more ferocious with the feeders than the males. They get very territorial with the feeders. =)
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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365 Main Album
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6th July 2026 7:14am
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