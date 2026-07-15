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Yesterday morning's rain gauge... by marlboromaam
Photo 2643

Yesterday morning's rain gauge...

After late Monday afternoon's and evening's storms. Almost 4.5 inches. Phone shot.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Janice ace
Excellent, I'm sure your garden and trees will appreciate it (or did it just run off the top?)
July 15th, 2026  
Mags ace
Thank you, Janice. Unfortunately, it ran off and took more topsoil with it where the grass has died from lack of rain.
July 15th, 2026  
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