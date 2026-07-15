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Previous
Photo 2643
Yesterday morning's rain gauge...
After late Monday afternoon's and evening's storms. Almost 4.5 inches. Phone shot.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th July 2026 10:46am
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summer
,
summertime
,
rain-gauge
,
phoneography
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4.5-inches
Janice
ace
Excellent, I'm sure your garden and trees will appreciate it (or did it just run off the top?)
July 15th, 2026
Mags
ace
Thank you, Janice. Unfortunately, it ran off and took more topsoil with it where the grass has died from lack of rain.
July 15th, 2026
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