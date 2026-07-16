Sofa by Sheila...

My mother had a talent for finding great pieces of furniture in old ratty second hand shops and flea markets. As long as a piece had good bones, she could visualize the wood refinished and if required - reupholstered. She passed all her knowledge on to my Aunt Sheila. Except, my aunt took it further by taking some classes in refinishing and reupholstering. She found this sofa when the upholstery was ratty-tatty and the wood was covered in crud.



My aunt did all the work on this sofa to bring it back to like new condition. It sat in my mother's bonus room for years and years, until she passed away. It then sat out in my shed waiting for me to have a place to put it in my house. If there are any furniture experts out there who might know what period this sofa came from, let me know. It may be Edwardian or Art Deco. Not ornate enough to be Victorian. I just can't pin it down to one period. So sofa by my favorite aunt, Sheila. =) Phone shot.



