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Clouds moving in... by marlboromaam
Photo 2646

Clouds moving in...

From last week's rain event when the bottom fell out. Phone shot.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful clouds
July 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you very much, Joan.
July 18th, 2026  
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