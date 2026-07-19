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Previous
Photo 2647
Dark blue, purple and yellow...
The blooms of Millettia Reticulata, aka evergreen wisteria or summer wisteria. Not as sharp as I'd like but we're still in a time crunch with photos. Phone shot.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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365 Main Album
Taken
12th July 2026 2:43pm
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purple
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yellow
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summer
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summertime
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dark-blue
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millettia-reticulata
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evergreen-wisteria
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summer-wisteria
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Such beautiful colours!
July 19th, 2026
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