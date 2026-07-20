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Looking out at the downpour... by marlboromaam
Photo 2648

Looking out at the downpour...

From last week's deluge. My pendant light reflected in the glass. Phone shot.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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