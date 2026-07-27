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Reaching out of the shadows... by marlboromaam
Photo 2655

Reaching out of the shadows...

Watermelon red crepe myrtle blooms.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Beverley ace
such beautiful blooms reaching to the sunshine... So lovely & excitingly New to me. my first photo to see this morning & has made me smile...
July 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you very much, Beverley. Very kind and I'm glad. =)
July 27th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful bloom! At first sight I thought about Lilac.
July 27th, 2026  
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