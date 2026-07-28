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Previous
Photo 2656
Sun climbing the trees by the road...
As it sets in the woods behind the house.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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9
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4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
19th July 2026 7:02pm
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sunset
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summer
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evening
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front-yard
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely spot. That's a lot to mow!
July 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
@mccarth1
Thank you, Kerry. It's not so bad when you can ride your mower. =)
July 28th, 2026
Karen Hofmann
ace
What a lovely place!
July 28th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and rural !
July 28th, 2026
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