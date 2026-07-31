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Previous
Photo 2659
Time is tight...
If I'm lucky, I'll get some new pics today. Had to take a phone shot before my dad's old clock came down for the painters. Rendered in On1. And just for fun... Booker T. & the M.G.'s did the instrumental. This will take you back -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50xx1_CbJTI&list=RD50xx1_CbJTI&start_radio=1
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Main Album
Taken
26th July 2026 6:10pm
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