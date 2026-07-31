Previous
Time is tight... by marlboromaam
Photo 2659

Time is tight...

If I'm lucky, I'll get some new pics today. Had to take a phone shot before my dad's old clock came down for the painters. Rendered in On1. And just for fun... Booker T. & the M.G.'s did the instrumental. This will take you back - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50xx1_CbJTI&list=RD50xx1_CbJTI&start_radio=1
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact