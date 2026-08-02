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Previous
Photo 2661
A "watch" dog...
Phone shot. =)
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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7
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3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
30th July 2026 1:57pm
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Corinne C
ace
A poetic portrait of Will
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
August 2nd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Oh that's adorable. Love the pose/pov and the light
August 2nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
i instantly recognised this beautiful dog... keeping an eye on the comings & goings...
August 2nd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍
August 2nd, 2026
Janice
ace
Hello Will. Is he waiting for someone to come home?
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
@jesperani
Thank you so much, Jennifer.
@beverley365
Thank you very much, Beverley. =)
@mubbur
Thank you, Oli.
@chikadnz
Thank you, Janice. LOL! He's watching for the squirrels at the bird feeders below. He thinks they're intruders. =)
August 2nd, 2026
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@beverley365 Thank you very much, Beverley. =)
@mubbur Thank you, Oli.
@chikadnz Thank you, Janice. LOL! He's watching for the squirrels at the bird feeders below. He thinks they're intruders. =)