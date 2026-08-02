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A "watch" dog... by marlboromaam
Photo 2661

A "watch" dog...

Phone shot. =)
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Corinne C ace
A poetic portrait of Will
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
August 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Oh that's adorable. Love the pose/pov and the light
August 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
i instantly recognised this beautiful dog... keeping an eye on the comings & goings...
August 2nd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍
August 2nd, 2026  
Janice ace
Hello Will. Is he waiting for someone to come home?
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
@jesperani Thank you so much, Jennifer.

@beverley365 Thank you very much, Beverley. =)

@mubbur Thank you, Oli.

@chikadnz Thank you, Janice. LOL! He's watching for the squirrels at the bird feeders below. He thinks they're intruders. =)
August 2nd, 2026  
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