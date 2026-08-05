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Previous
Photo 2664
In need of some work...
Work outside will have to wait on more progress in the house. Besides, it's just too hot right now anyhow.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
31st July 2026 10:14am
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shadows
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fence
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shade
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sunshine
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summer
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summertime
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blocks
KV
ace
Nice shadows on the fence.
August 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV.
August 5th, 2026
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