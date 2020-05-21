Sign up
Fog in black and white
Today's color shot converted in on1 photo editor. LOL! It's a long way from an Ansel Adams photo!
21st May 2020
21st May 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
road
fog
curve
black&white
foggy
