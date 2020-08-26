Sign up
Curve up ahead...
Not exactly what I wanted, but it is what it is. It will be a familiar scene off and on as long as I live here. I was standing at the edge of my driveway when I shot this.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
888
photos
50
followers
87
following
Tags
road
,
curve
,
black-and-white
