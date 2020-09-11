Sign up
Woods...
Can't wait to get in there as soon as the weather turns cool. Do you know how much anti-venom for copperhead bites cost? A single vial can cost upwards of 14 grand - that's $14,000. Expensive! Just a few of our poisonous snakes around here -
https://www.postandcourier.com/news/snake-bites-at-record-pace-in-sc-but-no-theyre-not-drought-thirsty/article_fbcb7d02-ef74-11e9-8b46-e33e49212a7f.html
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
JackieR
ace
If you don't have the money do you die?? Oh my, don't know what's more scary, risk of snakes or only rich surviving!!!
Nice monochrome woods
September 11th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I am guessing if you don't have the money and I certainly don't, they give you the anti-venom and a great big medical bill along with it. What your insurance doesn't pay - you pay - maybe over a period of time, or maybe it gets turned over to collections. So, you just don't want to risk getting bitten if you can help it. Thank you for your comments. I appreciate it!
September 11th, 2020
Nice monochrome woods