Can't wait to get in there as soon as the weather turns cool. Do you know how much anti-venom for copperhead bites cost? A single vial can cost upwards of 14 grand - that's $14,000. Expensive! Just a few of our poisonous snakes around here - https://www.postandcourier.com/news/snake-bites-at-record-pace-in-sc-but-no-theyre-not-drought-thirsty/article_fbcb7d02-ef74-11e9-8b46-e33e49212a7f.html