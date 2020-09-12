Previous
Passion Fruit... by marlboromaam
156 / 365

Passion Fruit...

Passiflora incarnata's fruit - the critters always beat me to trying any. I understand it tastes very good and a little lemony flavored. The info and link is under the photo of the bloom posted yesterday.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

marlboromaam

