162 / 365
Grumpy Face...
Like the old story of the elf that was made with a crooked face and was grumpy because of it, perhaps that's why this one frowns too.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
993
photos
52
followers
76
following
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
498
247
499
161
248
500
162
249
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Tags
black-and-white
,
tree-trunk
,
tree-bark
Thom Mitchell
:-)
September 18th, 2020
