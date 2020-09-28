Previous
"V" for Victory... by marlboromaam
172 / 365

"V" for Victory...

Seeing the "V" in this sweet gum tree made me remember when we were stationed in France during the early 60s. I was only a child in elementary school on base. But I remember many of the French people would hold up their hand to military men and their family members making the "V" sign. It's the same thing as the peace sign - but with the back of the hand facing you instead of the palm with folded fingers. I doubt very few folks remember that, and certainly many civilians in the states don't even know about it. Way back then, I asked my father what it meant. He explained that it was for World War II and the "victory" over the nazis. Some of us are so quick to forget our history and are therefore, doomed to repeat it.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

marlboromaam

Esther Rosenberg ace
Love your V, well spotted!
September 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thank you, Esther!
September 28th, 2020  
