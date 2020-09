Shot in black and white mode with bracketed exposures - this was the better of the three. This is a big patch to one side of my driveway off the road. Not a great shot or composition, but my dropper tool in Photoshop tells me that I have pure black in the shadows and pure white in the highlights, so my old professor would say it was NOT a "flat" photo and I would get a good mark for that. =)I posted a color version of this fall bloomer earlier here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2020-09-20