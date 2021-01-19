Sign up
Previous
Next
285 / 365
Dying with beauty and grace...
The dogfennel on it's last lap of life. Shot in black and white. Watching it sway in the wind reminded me of Scheherazade -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zY4w4_W30aQ&t=1201s
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
2
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fennel
,
theme-thirds
Corinne
ace
Very delicate !
January 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@cocobella
Thanks, Corinne!
January 19th, 2021
