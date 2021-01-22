Sign up
288 / 365
Differences...
Learn and love to celebrate them! It would be one big boring and hopeless world if everyone and everything looked the same, acted the same, felt the same, thought the same and believed the same. Shot in black and white.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
bare-tree
,
dog-fennel
