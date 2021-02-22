Sign up
319 / 365
Look alike...
Just my opinion... Isabel looks a little like Susan Oliver and a little like Peggy Lipton. Showing my old age again. Take your pick. Converted to black and white with the T-Max film filter in On1.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
0
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1831
photos
96
followers
97
following
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
face
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
