There was a time...
When the corral had a horse in it and the round pen was used for exercise. I still have two old western saddles that are in want of a horse to wear them.
23rd February 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
theme-blackwhite
,
round-pen
,
toolandtack-shed
