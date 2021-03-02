Sign up
327 / 365
Pin oak acorn...
Catching the light. Shot in black and white.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
2
1
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
marlboromaam (Mags)
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pin-oak-acorn
Milanie
ace
Like the way you composed this one highlighting the light
March 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@milaniet
Thank you very much, Milanie! I love your latest black and white. =)
March 1st, 2021
