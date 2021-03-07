Sign up
332 / 365
Topped...
Just about even with the mistletoe. Shot in black and white.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
3
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
KV
ace
Why top instead of prune/trim? Is it close to the house?
March 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@kvphoto
It didn't need trimming. Was growing straight up like a narrow Christmas tree and I want it to spread out. They topped five trees for me and trimmed a few more. They were done and gone before the guy grinding two stumps was finished. Took him three hours to grind one huge sweet-gum stump down and he didn't get it all. =(
March 6th, 2021
KV
ace
Ok... that makes sense... It is awesome that you were able to get the stumps ground... I hate seeing stumps and/or tripping over them!
March 6th, 2021
