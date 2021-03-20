Sign up
Previous
Next
345 / 365
Like a snake...
Dead tree limb just hanging there caught between some branches. It also vaguely reminds me of a hood ornament on a classic car - perhaps a Lincoln or Cadillac from the 20s or 30s. For the minimal challenge.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tree-limb
,
minimal-17
