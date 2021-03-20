Previous
Like a snake... by marlboromaam
345 / 365

Like a snake...

Dead tree limb just hanging there caught between some branches. It also vaguely reminds me of a hood ornament on a classic car - perhaps a Lincoln or Cadillac from the 20s or 30s. For the minimal challenge.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Photo Details

