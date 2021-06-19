Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 436
Nail...
Shot in black and white.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-19
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2536
photos
119
followers
121
following
119% complete
View this month »
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
Latest from all albums
281
773
435
538
539
436
774
282
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nail
,
fence
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Sharon Lee
ace
That Nail makes all the difference
June 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@sugarmuser
LOL! Thanks, Sharon.
June 19th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
such a simple and yet beautiful shot maggie, works really well in mono
June 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil!
June 19th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
Interesting patterns and capture of the light.
June 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry!
June 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close