Photo 441
Fleabane...
Shot in black and white. I call them wildflowers - most call them weeds.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-24
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
b&w
,
white
,
blooms
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
blossoms
,
wildflowers
,
fleabane
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty and delicate looking.
June 23rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn!
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
