I confess - I love dog fennel's thin green feathery leaves and tall stems that sway in the summer breezes. I love the tiny scented blossoms in the fall. I love its brown textures in the winter. I love its delicate lacy-like growth in the spring. Dog fennel has many qualities - just now becoming known to the world! Crush a leaf or stem in your hand and the smell is pungent because it is a natural insecticide. The powdery sweet scent you detect on an early autumn breeze is from its blossoms and bees love it. Lately, I've read people have begun planting dog fennel in their gardens for these same purposes. Funny how what was considered a pesky weed has been elevated to a new status in the garden. =)