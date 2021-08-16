Sign up
Photo 494
Sketchy...
Shot in black and white. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and one of the sketchy filters.
Thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Uploading early in case of power outage.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-08-16
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
0
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2778
photos
127
followers
130
following
135% complete
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
832
493
596
833
494
597
340
341
Views
7
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
photoshop-filters
,
pixel-bender
